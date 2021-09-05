Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

