Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average is $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.