Stableford Capital II LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 51.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 267.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL opened at $225.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

