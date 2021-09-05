Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.19). Aemetis reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $926,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

