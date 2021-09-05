-$1.08 EPS Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce ($1.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($1.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.44) to ($7.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.56) EPS.

PDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,813,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

