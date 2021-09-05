Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $84.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $17,188,528.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 43,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,368,817.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 768,480 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,256.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after buying an additional 1,166,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 692.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 566,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

SDGR stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.