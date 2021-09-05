Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGAM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGAM opened at $9.98 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

