Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 63,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $308.66 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

