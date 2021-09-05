Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.85 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

