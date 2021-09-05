1,474 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,050 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $292.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $292.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

