Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $10,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,589,675. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

NYSE:WSM opened at $179.21 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.