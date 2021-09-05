Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,067 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after purchasing an additional 332,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,381 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,355 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,276,000 after acquiring an additional 374,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

ELAN opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

