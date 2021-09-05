Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $587,000 Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 192.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

