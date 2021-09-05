Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stake Trimmed by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Masco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 185,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS opened at $61.19 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

