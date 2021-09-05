WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,036 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Williams Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 141.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.