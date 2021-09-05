Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.45-6.70 EPS.

OXM opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.82%.

OXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

