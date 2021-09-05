Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,478 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

NYSE:CLF opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.