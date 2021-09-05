NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

