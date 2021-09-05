JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

FROG stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.17.

Get JFrog alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.