Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $181.09

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $147.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

