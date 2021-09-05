J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $3,707,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $181.08 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average of $166.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,810 shares of company stock valued at $306,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

