Analysts Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) PT at $51.45

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRC stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

