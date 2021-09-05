Offshift (XFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $346,252.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $10.70 million and $346,252.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00005738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,329.72 or 1.00281254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00048588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00075958 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001545 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007731 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

