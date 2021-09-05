DAOventures Price Tops $0.19 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $176,853.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

