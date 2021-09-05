Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 17,461 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

GDO stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.