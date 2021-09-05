Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,210,000 after buying an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,081,000 after buying an additional 266,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $10,984,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.