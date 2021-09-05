Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Capri by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 10.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $3,761,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Capri stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

