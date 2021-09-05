IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $263.22 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

