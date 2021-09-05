Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $4,352,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 221,336 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 179,911 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at about $2,698,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.