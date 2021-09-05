Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 678.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amedisys by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $325.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

