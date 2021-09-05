Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.67 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $453,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 773,294 shares of company stock valued at $90,567,855. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

