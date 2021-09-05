Connable Office Inc. Sells 3,555 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 660,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.