Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $79.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.