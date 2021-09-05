Naples Global Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Olin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE:OLN opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $52.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.