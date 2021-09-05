Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after buying an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $3,441,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $4,691,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

HI opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

