Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires New Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

