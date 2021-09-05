Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 98.8% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $278.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.72 and a 200-day moving average of $223.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

