Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP opened at $272.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.54. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.