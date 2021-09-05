Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

