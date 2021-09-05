Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 326 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $3,536,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $177.99 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.63 and a 200 day moving average of $167.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

