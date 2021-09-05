Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires Shares of 1,506 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 684.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $96.08 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.