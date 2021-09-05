Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,874,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,380,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after buying an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after buying an additional 1,056,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after buying an additional 906,030 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

