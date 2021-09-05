Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 35.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $703,745,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,008 shares of company stock worth $12,003,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.