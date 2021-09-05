Megacoin Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $278,376.77 and $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.92 or 0.00432568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,641,718 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

