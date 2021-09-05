Niobium Coin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $125,656.02 and approximately $5.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 54.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.92 or 0.00837386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

