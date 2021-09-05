HighTower Advisors LLC Has $24.78 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 30.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,483 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $24,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $477,895,000. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,928,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,930,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 368,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,532,000.

VT opened at $107.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

