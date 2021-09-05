HighTower Advisors LLC Has $32.93 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $32,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

