Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,777 shares of company stock valued at $448,396. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.