Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $219,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

