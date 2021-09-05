J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,583,372 shares of company stock worth $152,182,246. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

